NCHP: Overturned gas tanker shuts down highway in Polk County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) said an overturned fuel tanker has shut down a highway in Polk County Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fuel tanker was heading south on Highway 9 near Collinsville Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, rand off the left side of the road and crashed.

The NCHP said there is a minor fuel spill coming from the truck causing both lanes to be closed until after noon sometime on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

