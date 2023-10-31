NCSHP: Driver charged after hitting pedestrian, moving body before driving off

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said a driver has been charged following a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to the NCSHP, troopers were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near 2411 Spartanburg Highway.

Troopers said an F-150 driven by 46-year-old Jason Ryan Blackwell was heading south on Spartanburg Highway when he went off the right side of the road and onto the curb. Blackwell hit a street sign and then overcorrected back onto the road and hit a pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Dustin Byrnside.

The NCSHP said Blackwell got out of his truck and drug Byrnside back onto the shoulder of the road before leaving and pulling into his driveway directly across from the crash area.

Blackwell was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond with the following charges:

Felony hit and run/serious injury/death

Driving while license revoked not impaired

Reckless driving to endanger

Driving while impaired

