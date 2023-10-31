NCSHP: Driver charged after hitting pedestrian, moving body before driving off

Jason Ryan Blackwell
Jason Ryan Blackwell(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said a driver has been charged following a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to the NCSHP, troopers were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near 2411 Spartanburg Highway.

Troopers said an F-150 driven by 46-year-old Jason Ryan Blackwell was heading south on Spartanburg Highway when he went off the right side of the road and onto the curb. Blackwell hit a street sign and then overcorrected back onto the road and hit a pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Dustin Byrnside.

The NCSHP said Blackwell got out of his truck and drug Byrnside back onto the shoulder of the road before leaving and pulling into his driveway directly across from the crash area.

Blackwell was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond with the following charges:

  • Felony hit and run/serious injury/death
  • Driving while license revoked not impaired
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Driving while impaired

MORE NEWS: Overturned gas tanker shuts down highway in Polk County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Two teens killed in Abbeville Co. car crash
Coroner: Two teens killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season

Latest News

Upstate nursing home residents give out candy
Upstate nursing home residents give out candy
The Asheville Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a bank robbery suspect.
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Asheville
Overturned gas tanker shuts down highway in Polk County
Overturned gas tanker shuts down highway in Polk County