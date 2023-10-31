NICU babies celebrate first Halloween

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Newborns in Mission Hospital’s NICU are celebrating their first Halloween.

Mission’s Family Support Network hosted a special event that gave parents in the NICU handmade costumes provided by Preemies of the Carolinas.

Parents took photos of their little ones in the first Halloween costume to cherish and share with family.

