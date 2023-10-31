NICU babies celebrate first Halloween

Newborns in Mission Hospital’s NICU are celebrating their first Halloween.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Newborns in Mission Hospital’s NICU are celebrating their first Halloween.

Mission’s Family Support Network hosted a special event that gave parents in the NICU handmade costumes provided by Preemies of the Carolinas.

Parents took photos of their little ones in the first Halloween costume to cherish and share with family.

Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Firefighter involved in crash while responding to scene in Spartanburg Co.
