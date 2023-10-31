Officials issue burning ban due to atmospheric conditions in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials issued a burning ban due to adverse atmospheric conditions effective Tuesday.

According to officials, the conditions include high fire danger, low humidity and strong gusty winds.

Officials said the Buncombe County Fire Marshal issued the ban in accordance with the North Carolina Fire Prevention Code 307.1 and the Buncombe County Fire Prevention Ordinance.

The ban includes the burning of yard waste, debris, or land clearing burns. It does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill or chimnea device smaller than three feet in diameter.

Officials said burning anything other than naturally occurring vegetation is always burned.

The ban will be in effect starting Tuesday, October 31, at noon until Friday, November 3, at noon when the fire danger and gusty wind are expected to decrease.

