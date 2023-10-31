PHOTOS: Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, at around 9:57 a.m., a man walked into First Citizens Bank located at 1201 Tunnel Road, passed a note to a teller and demanded money.

After taking the money, the man got into a white SUV and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a black or grey zip-up jacket with a hood and a black medical mask.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using TIP2APD.

