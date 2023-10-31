Suspect taken into custody after chase ends in crash, search in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody following a chase that ended in a crash on Monday.

Deputies said at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, they spotted a vehicle driven by someone they knew had active warrants.

Deputies stated that they tried to pull over the driver, but they refused to stop and led deputies on a chase until he crashed in the southern part of Greenwood County, where he took off on foot.

According to deputies, they set up a perimeter around the area and used K-9s to locate the suspect in an area of the woods.

Deputies said following the incident, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop for blue light, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful carry of a pistol. the suspect also reportedly had outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen pistol, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

