Upstate teen honored for work restoring cemetery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest Chapel CME Church Cemetery in Spartanburg is the final resting place for hundreds, and thanks to the work of a local Eagle Scout, it is now restored. Earlier in October, Peter Sam Kobes was honored with the National Association of Secretary of States John Lewis Leadership Award for leading the project.

“There’s always a way to accomplish everything, you just got to work at it,” he said.

For years, the cemetery was overgrown and barely noticeable to people who drove past it.

“Two years ago, this was covered with vine, kudzu all over it,” said Jacquelyn Cox-Smith.

Cox-Smith has several family members buried in the cemetery, which is located just down the road from where Kobes lives.

“My goal since the beginning of joining Boy Scouts was always to go bigger and beyond,” he said.

Kobes and his family would pass by the cemetery often. He chose to restore it as his Eagle Scout project, and over seven months, more than 200 hours were spent doing that.

“We were looking at him saying ‘thank you’ because we had lost this because of age,” said Cox-Smith.

Even though the project is complete, Kobes and his family go to the cemetery to maintain it about once a month. He says he feels it’s his personal responsibility to continue to do so.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to help them be able to see the gravestones of their relatives again,” he said.

“I’ve got my heritage back. My heritage lies in the people who are here,” added Cox-Smith.

