2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a chase that ended in Pickens County.

Deputies said the incident began when they spotted a vehicle that was linked to a suspect who was wanted in Oconee County.

According to deputies, they tried to pull over the driver, but they refused to stop, and a chase began.

Deputies stated that the chase eventually ended, and two suspects were detained. The passenger, Jacob Hendricks, was reportedly turned over to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and the driver, James Marchbanks, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Failure to Stop, Resisting with a Deadly Weapon, and PWID Meth.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.