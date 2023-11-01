80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger

Latest News

High School Football Hype
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
Whistleblower calls out St. Louis Co. Fire Academy, alleges recruits face racism,...
Whistleblower alleges fire department recruits face racism, discrimination and bullying during training
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Coroner: FL man killed while working underneath hood of truck in Upstate
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says