Animal rescue shelter in Asheville named finalist in national contest

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An animal shelter in Asheville is in the running for MedVet’s Shelter Surprise contest.

Shelter Surprise 2023 is giving back to the shelters and rescues that are tirelessly working to save pets and help them find loving, forever homes.

Out of thousands of nominations across the country, MedVet said it narrowed down the field to the top 10 deserving organizations and FurEver Friends of Asheville is one of them.

“MedVet is grateful to the animal shelters and rescues that are working to save pets and help them find their forever homes,” said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know that these organizations rely on donations and volunteers, and this is one way we can give back and help support the important work they are doing.”

Voting runs from Oct. 23 until Nov. 3.

Click here to vote.

The winners will be announced during National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week, which takes place Nov. 5 through Nov. 11.

