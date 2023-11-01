Asheville top city, 2 SC cities rank as places to move to in 2023

Downtown Greenville, SC
Downtown Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville comes in at number one and two cities in South Carolina have been named top places to move to in 2023, according to Movebuddha.com.

According to the site, Greenville and Myrtle Beach were named in the top ten.

The site describes Myrtle Beach as an uber-popular coastal Carolina destination city, while Greenville is described as having a strong job market for healthcare, tech and manufacturing industries.

Asheville, North Carolina is also featured on the list coming in at number 1. According to the site, almost 93,000 people lived in the city in 2019. That number is expected to increase to nearly 300,000 by 2030.

The site states the Western North Carolina city has a lot of access to nature, vibrant music scene and has a reputation as a foodie paradise.

Find out which other cities made the list here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Lawyer Lori: Trial underway for pro-cyclist murdered
Lawyer Lori: Trial underway for pro-cyclist murdered
New books hitting the shelves at M Judson Booksellers
New books hitting the shelves at M Judson Booksellers
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville
Shooting generic
Coroner identifies victim in deadly accidental shooting in Abbeville Co.