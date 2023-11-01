Asheville top city, 2 SC cities rank as places to move to in 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville comes in at number one and two cities in South Carolina have been named top places to move to in 2023, according to Movebuddha.com.

According to the site, Greenville and Myrtle Beach were named in the top ten.

The site describes Myrtle Beach as an uber-popular coastal Carolina destination city, while Greenville is described as having a strong job market for healthcare, tech and manufacturing industries.

Asheville, North Carolina is also featured on the list coming in at number 1. According to the site, almost 93,000 people lived in the city in 2019. That number is expected to increase to nearly 300,000 by 2030.

The site states the Western North Carolina city has a lot of access to nature, vibrant music scene and has a reputation as a foodie paradise.

Find out which other cities made the list here.

