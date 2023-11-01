City of Easley to offer free carriage rides during the holiday season

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley has partnered with 5 Point Church to offer free carriage rides during the holiday season.

Starting Nov. 24, carriage rides will take place starting at Old Market Square every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 16.

The rides are $5 per person and everyone must have a ticket.

Registration for the Christmas carriage rides opens on Monday, Nov. 6 at noon. Spots are limited.

No carriage rides will run on Dec. 9 due to the parade.

Please note only 5 people are allowed on each carriage ride. The rides are not private rides. You may be sharing a ride with other ticket holders to fill the carriage ride. Carriage rides are rain or shine, and no refunds will be provided.

