Coroner: FL man killed while working underneath hood of truck in Upstate

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Florida man was killed in the parking lot of a Blacksburg travel center Wednesday.

According to the coroner, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida was in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center at 116 Priester Road at 11:10 a.m. standing on a six foot step ladder while working under the hood of his vehicle.

Officials said a tractor-trailer rig entered the parking lot and hit Vanslytman while attempting to make a turn. Vanslytman was pinned between the rig and his own vehicle.

Efforts to resuscitate Vanslytman by EMS and fire personnel were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: City of Easley to offer free carriage rides during the holiday season

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger

Latest News

High School Football Hype
City of Easley to offer free carriage rides during the holiday season
City of Easley to offer free carriage rides during the holiday season
Keshia Campbell — a South Carolina State Hall of famer — was the second female athletics...
Interim athletics director for SC State resigns right before Homecoming celebration
Danielle Gossett
Woman arrested for making threatening calls to NC college