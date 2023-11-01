Crews: Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said it has been called to a crash along I-85 in Greenville Wednesday morning.

According to crews, a liquor truck crashed on I-85 at exit 54 or the Pelham Road exit and is now creating a backup.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.