Crews: Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said it has been called to a crash along I-85 in Greenville Wednesday morning.
According to crews, a liquor truck crashed on I-85 at exit 54 or the Pelham Road exit and is now creating a backup.
Crews are working to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for further updates.
