Crews: Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville

Crews: Liquor truck crash causing back up on I-85 in Greenville
Crews: Liquor truck crash causing back up on I-85 in Greenville(SCHP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said it has been called to a crash along I-85 in Greenville Wednesday morning.

According to crews, a liquor truck crashed on I-85 at exit 54 or the Pelham Road exit and is now creating a backup.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

World Vegan Day
World Vegan Day
NAKED VEGAN
Naked Vegan owner talks about 17 year Vegan journey for world Vegan Day
NAKED VEGAN
WORLD VEGAN DAY
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced that they are going on tour again next year and plan to...
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top to make stop in Greenville during upcoming tour