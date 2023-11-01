Crews responding after suspicious package found at Franklin bank

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Fire Department announced that crews are responding to Main Street after a suspicious package was found at United Community Bank.

Officials said they are working with Macon County Emergency Management to investigate the situation. They added that the Regional Response Haz Mat team from Asheville is also responding to help.

According to officials, no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.