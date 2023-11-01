Crews responding after suspicious package found at Franklin bank

Suspicious package at bank in Franklin
Suspicious package at bank in Franklin(Franklin Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Fire Department announced that crews are responding to Main Street after a suspicious package was found at United Community Bank.

Officials said they are working with Macon County Emergency Management to investigate the situation. They added that the Regional Response Haz Mat team from Asheville is also responding to help.

According to officials, no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

Latest News

Benefits of bats
Breaking down some of the benefits of bats
Hundreds of oven doors shattering, we look into why
Hundreds of oven doors shattering, we look into why
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen box truck and possible suspects.
McDowell Co. deputies say stolen box truck located
generic crash
Person dies after being hit by vehicle while working on truck in Cherokee Co.