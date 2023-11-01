Deputies investigating after Halloween decorations vandalized, stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a resident’s Halloween display was damaged on Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Bible Church Road Monday morning after someone reported the damage.

According to deputies, the homeowner told them that sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., someone came onto her property, where they vandalized and damaged multiple skeleton statues.

Deputies stated that the homeowner reported that two statues were stolen, and a third was found knocked over with its forearms removed.

Deputies are investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.