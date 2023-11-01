Deputies searching for custom-made wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a wheelchair was reportedly stolen near the Sandy Springs Walking Trail on Sandy Springs Road.
According to deputies, the wheelchair is a custom-made Katalyst wheelchair that is used by a young man every day.
Anyone with information about the wheelchair or the person who took it is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-14676. People can also submit tips anonymously at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.