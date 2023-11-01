Deputies searching for custom-made wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail

Wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail
Wheelchair stolen from Anderson Co. walking trail(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a wheelchair was reportedly stolen near the Sandy Springs Walking Trail on Sandy Springs Road.

According to deputies, the wheelchair is a custom-made Katalyst wheelchair that is used by a young man every day.

Anyone with information about the wheelchair or the person who took it is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-14676. People can also submit tips anonymously at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

Latest News

Justin Gray Morgan faces new charges.
Man charged for allegedly swinging baseball bat at strangers in Rowan Co.
High School Football Hype
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville
John Monarch is credited with making the first post pairing the picture of Kabosu with the word...
Upstate man who started Doge memes heads to Japan for first-ever Doge Day