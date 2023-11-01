First Alert Freeze for Thursday morning.

By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Bryan Bachman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a cold start to November with freezing temperatures on tap for Thursday morning and unseasonably cool afternoons.

Wednesday morning was a cold start with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains. But the Upstate stayed just north of freezing, keeping the first freeze of the season at bay for another day. Temperatures climb to the low 50s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 40s in the mountains putting highs 15° to 20° below normal for the first day of November. It’s breezy through much of the day so expect feels like temps in the 40s.

Thursday morning looks more likely to bring our first freeze of the season for the Upstate. A freeze warning is up from midnight to 10 AM Thursday. Expect temperatures to range from the low to mid 20s across the mountains, mid to upper 20s Upstate. And with calmer winds, frost development is much more likely. Make sure pets are brought indoors or have a warm space to go, and protect any sensitive outdoor plants. And be sure to bundle up again on the way out the door.

Thursday afternoon sees temperatures slowly starting to moderate as we climb to the mid 50s for highs. Friday morning is another cold one with temperatures still below freezing in the mountains and hovering near freezing in the low 30s in the Upstate. But the afternoon gets into the 60s with a mainly sunny sky. By the weekend, we’re back up above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

