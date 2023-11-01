Gamecocks host Halloween celebration and send-off to Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 6th-ranked Gamecocks women’s basketball team welcomed fans to practice for a Halloween send-off before they open the season against 10th-ranked Notre Dame in Paris, France on Monday.

“I love the Gamecocks, that’s my favorite basketball team,” nine-year-old Noelle Williams said. “My mom told me about it (the Halloween event), and I wanted to come super bad.”

Noelle, who dressed up as a Target employee, wasn’t the only one wanting a happy Halloween with the team. A couple hundred Gamecocks fans went to Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night to wish their team well before their opening-game trip.

Kids and adults dressed up for the occasion as everything from Harry Potter and Michael Jackson to Transformers and superheroes. Some even came dressed as food, like a hot dog and a taco.

Freshman guard from Columbia, MiLaysia Fulwiley, picked her favorite costume of the evening.

“There was a little girl dressed as a mermaid, haha. That was so pretty,” Fulwiley said. “I gave her extra candy.”

It was not only a Halloween celebration but also a Halloween send-off to France. South Carolina’s opener against Notre Dame will be the first time an NCAA regular-season basketball game has ever been played in Paris.

“I think it’s a big deal, I do,” Head Coach Dawn Staley said. “Because for the longest, we’ve had to watch the NBA go over there and play games, we have to watch the NFL, they go over to Europe and play games. Yet, the only time that women are playing is actually during an international competition like a World Cup or an Olympic Games. And here we’re doing something a little bit different, and we’re starting the women’s basketball season off.”

But they’re starting this season without four of their top five scorers from last season, and they’re coming off a loss in last year’s Final Four.

“That loss makes us a little bit more hungry, that’s all it is,” Gamecocks fan Tony Mack said. “We’ve got the biggest fan base in women’s college basketball. Have y’all been watching?! It’s happening right here in Columbia, South Carolina.”

Coach Staley made sure to include those ‘fams’ from the South Carolina capital to the French capital.

“We wanted the event organizer, the game organizer, to put a ‘fam’ package together for our ‘fams,’ and it sold out. It sold out within hours,” Staley said. “So, I mean, the power. The power of what we’ve created here.”

They’ve created a community event for Halloween and a historic moment for women’s sports. Coach Staley said this trip will also include seeing the Eiffel Tower, visiting the Louvre and taking a river cruise.

She said the trip to France won’t be all business, but the first game of the season against Notre Dame will be.

