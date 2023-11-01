Officials gather for the groundbreaking of Spartanburg ballpark

Spartanburg baseball park
Spartanburg baseball park(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials gather for the groundbreaking of the new Minor League ballpark in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

The event is being held on Daniel Morgan Avenue behind the AC Hotel.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

