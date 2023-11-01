Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top to make stop in Greenville during upcoming tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour.(John Salangsang/Invision/AP | Ralph Arvesen/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced that they are going on tour again next year and plan to make a stop in Greenville.

The bands announced The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour 2024 on Monday, which includes 36 concerts scheduled to happen from March through September.

Included in the 36 stops is a show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 14. In addition to their concert in Greenville, the bands also plan to play in Columbia on March 16.

Tickets for the concerts are available on presale until November 2, and general tickets will go on sale on November 3. Those interested in the show can visit Lynyrd Skynyrd’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Vote on bond referendum
Vote for Anderson 4 bond referendum
A Sweet Deal: Greenville orthodontist offering cash for Halloween candy
A Sweet Deal: Greenville orthodontist offering cash for Halloween candy
Damaged statue in Spartanburg County WHNS
Deputies investigating after Halloween decorations vandalized, stolen in Spartanburg Co.