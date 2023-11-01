Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top to make stop in Greenville during upcoming tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced that they are going on tour again next year and plan to make a stop in Greenville.

The bands announced The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour 2024 on Monday, which includes 36 concerts scheduled to happen from March through September.

Included in the 36 stops is a show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 14. In addition to their concert in Greenville, the bands also plan to play in Columbia on March 16.

Tickets for the concerts are available on presale until November 2, and general tickets will go on sale on November 3. Those interested in the show can visit Lynyrd Skynyrd’s website for more information.

