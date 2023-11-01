Man sentenced for attacking homeowner with hammer in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for attacking a homeowner with a hammer earlier this year.

Officials said Merritt Potter pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering B&E of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen goods.

According to officials, deputies responded to Sagewood Drive on July 1, 2023, after someone reported that a homeowner had been attacked with a hammer. Deputies stated that bystanders stopped the suspect and were holding him until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Potter sitting on the pavement with his wrists taped together behind his back and a hammer lying next to him. Deputies added that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Potter was sentenced to 30 to 48 months in prison, followed by probation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.