More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The freezing temperatures are prompting several emergency shelters in Western North Carolina to open.

A code purple is now in effect starting Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2 in Buncombe County for those in need of a warm place to stay.

During a Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.

Here’s a list of 2023-2024 Code Purple sites:

ABCCM’s Veterans Restoration Quarters

1329 Tunnel Road

828-259-5333

Single Men

Hours: Intake 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Exit 7:30 a.m.

Transit route: WE2 170

ABCCM’s Transformation Village

30 Olin Haven Way

828-259-5365

Single Women, Women with Children

Hours: Intake 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Exit 7:30 a.m.

Transit route: W2

Salvation Army

204 Haywood Street

828-253-4723

Single Men

Hours: Intake 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Exit 7:30 a.m.

Transit Route: N3 N4

Transportation:

ABCCM will provide a shuttle service with pickups at its Crisis Ministry, located at 24 Cumberland Avenue, at 4 p.m.

Bus transit through ART is free to Code Purple sites at night and from Code Purple sites to downtown the following morning.

Riders should identify themselves to the driver as needing free transit to Code Purple sites beginning 3:20 p.m. and going to 8:00 p.m. (when general shelter intake closes)

The morning after a Code Purple event, transport is available back to Coxe Avenue terminal from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays/Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Inbound service is not available after above times if Code Purple has not been issued for that night also.

When Code Purple is in effect for multiple days, ART transport is available throughout the day.

Backpacks and other belongings must not obstruct the aisle or limit access to seats for other passengers, passengers may be denied based on too many bags.

Community Paramedics and Community Responders are available to provide transportation for people who are unable to access bus transit.

Mission Hospital will facilitate taxi service to Code Purple shelters for people being discharged from the hospital.

ABCCM will facilitate shuttle service to/from the transit stop closest to Transformation Village.

