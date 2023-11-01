Naked Vegan owner talks about 17 year Vegan journey for world Vegan Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -What better way to kick off World Vegan Day than the day after Halloween? But for Quentin Thomas, owner of Naked Vegan, World Vegan Day is every day for him.

Before opening up the plant-based restaurant it started as just an idea for Thomas.

“Naked Vegan was first created in my mind, I didn’t want to open a restaurant. I didn’t even think about a restaurant, I just wanted to figure out what I was going to do with the next part of my life. I used to work for the City of Greenville for 26 years so my time was ending there and I was trying to figure out what I was going to do next,” Thompson said.

For some people being Vegan is a simple phase but for Thompson, it’s a lifestyle.

“I’ve been a Vegan for 17 years now. I think it’s a phase for some people but I hope it’s a lifestyle change that they want to make. Myself, when I took the leap to go Vegan it was the best thing that I ever did,” The restaurant owner said.

For those who don’t know what being Vegan is Thompson it’s a simple plant-based diet.

“You can actually make anything you want from plants. As you can see behind me we have cakes, we make them homemade in-house, with no egg, and no dairy. We substitute eggs with apple sauce or they have vegan eggs that you can use. Anything you want you can actually substitute and make it yourself,” Thompson said.

Thompson said if you’re interested in becoming a Vegan it’s okay to start out as a baby Vegan first.

“The soft way to gradually do it is don’t just jump into it because if you jump into it nine times out of ten you’re going to revert. My suggestion is to detox first, detox your body to prepare yourself for the vegan, and then go slowly. Maybe two or three days out of the week try not to eat meat and then the days you don’t eat meat, eat all the vegetables you want and just see how your body feels when you monitor yourself,” Thompson said.

Thompson gradually introduced himself to Veganism after a medical diagnosis.

“I’m an athlete, I was an athlete all my life. Athletes don’t drink, or smoke and I was having shortness of breath at the age of 39, like I said I never smoked or drank. I went to the doctor and the doctor checked me out and they said well we might have to put you on some medicine. They wanted to give me an inhaler pump and I was like no, we’re not going to do that,” Thompson said.

So, to prevent himself from taking any type of medication(s) he decided to change his eating habits.

“Once you get on those medicines, it’s going to be something else and you’ll have to do it for a lifetime. I went to an herbalist and she said Quinten, won’t you just try eating a certain way, change you’re eating up a little bit. We gradually did the eating for a little while, the days I didn’t eat the meat I felt good, the days I ate the meat I started feeling the same things I was feeling before. I did the vegan thing for a month and it was good.

But, Thompson fell off the wagon.

" but then I went back, I went back to the SAD diet (Standard American Diet). Eating the meat, man I really started feeling bad again. Shortness of breath, hard to breath, couldn’t sleep well and I was like you know what I’m going to make a commitment to go ahead and just do it. I went back to the lady and she said I would have to detox first. I did a detox for 14 days and that consisted of green juices, water, and raw foods. In the process of doing that for 14 days, I lost about 42lbs. When I tell you that was the best feeling I had in 17 years,” Thompson said.

Even though it’s been 17 years since meat and dairy were a part of Thompsons’ life he said he doesn’t think twice about it.

“Don’t miss it, don’t care about it, wouldn’t go back like I said, by doing that this came out of me going vegan. Now, I’m able to share my experience and my food with people who want to change. Some people don’t want to change but we do have options for people who want to eat meat-like substances, we have those too. If they want to eat raw, then we have the raw,” Thompson said.

For those of you who may miss the burgers, Thompson said he has something to satisfy your taste buds.

“The people that are thinking about doing it and they want something good we have a vegan burger. If they miss some chicken we have a vegan chicken, if they miss a Reuben we have a vegan Reuben. We get them in here to try those foods and then gradually move them over to the raw side,” Thompson said.

Thompson said if you have any questions about transitioning to the vegan lifestyle stop by the Naked Vegan.

