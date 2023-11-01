NC sees first 2 flu-related deaths of the season

One person had tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19, state health officials said.
One person had tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19, state health officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina has registered its first flu-related deaths of the 2023-24 flu season, health officials said.

Two adults in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third and fourth weeks of October, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

One person had tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19, state health officials said.

“We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases,” state epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH, said in a statement. “As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick.”

In addition to vaccines, health officials recommend the following precautions to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses:

  • Regularly clean your hands with hand sanitizer or soap and water to prevent the spread of viruses to others
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Additionally, people should stay home when they’re sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others in the home, including:

  • Staying in a separate room from other household members, if possible
  • Using a separate bathroom, if possible
  • Avoiding contact with other members of the household and pets
  • Not sharing personal household items, like cups, towels and utensils
  • Wearing a mask when around other people

Detailed information about actions individuals can take to protect themselves and others can be found here.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville

Latest News

Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.
Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old
Fall Fest for Ukraine
Upstate churches planning fundraiser for Ukraine soldiers
Fall Fest for Ukraine
Upstate churches plan fundraiser to help Ukraine soldiers
Ballpark groundbreaking
Images of new Spartanburg ballpark released at groundbreaking