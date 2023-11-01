‘One-of-a-kind experience’: Christmas at the Biltmore kicks off Friday

Guests are invited to enjoy the twinkling lights, glittering ornaments, and dozens of hand-decorated Christmas trees at the Biltmore House.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christmas at the Biltmore begins on Friday, Nov. 3 and will run through Jan. 7, 2024.

It’s a tradition that goes back more than 125 years when George Vanderbilt celebrated his first Christmas with family and friends in 1895 in his then-new North Carolina home – the 250-room Biltmore House.

“[Christmas at the Biltmore] offers a one-of-a-kind experience for modern-day guests to connect with family and friends at one of the South’s most beloved holiday destinations,” said organizers.

MORE NEWS: Hallmark to release ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ during Thanksgiving weekend

