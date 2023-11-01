Person dies after being hit by vehicle while working on truck in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a person died while working on a truck Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the collision happened around 11:12 a.m. on a piece of private property along Priester Road.

According to troopers, the victim was performing maintenance on a truck parked on the property when they were hit by a truck tractor pulling a trailer that was trying to turn.

Officials haven’t released the name of the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.