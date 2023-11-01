SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Landrum on Wednesday.

According to SCHP, at 2:33 a.m., a driver in an SUV was heading easy on Goodjoin Road when they went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

MORE NEWS: More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple in Asheville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find Anderson Co. woman believed to be in danger
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Audacy announced that Magic 106.3 has switched to an all-holiday music format.
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music
Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in Anderson County
Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in Anderson County
It's another bitterly cold night in Birmingham and area shelters are doing what they can to...
More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple in Asheville
More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple in Asheville
More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple in Asheville