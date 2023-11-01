SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Landrum on Wednesday.

According to SCHP, at 2:33 a.m., a driver in an SUV was heading easy on Goodjoin Road when they went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

