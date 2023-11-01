Settlement reached in lawsuit filed after controversial Rock Hill arrest

The specifics of the settlement were not listed.
That arrest was caught on body camera and led to protests.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A federal lawsuit filed after a controversial arrest that sparked protests in Rock Hill has been dismissed.

That was the order filed Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Terry Wooten after a settlement was reached between Travis Price and the city of Rock Hill.

The case was dismissed without costs and without prejudice, according to the order. The specifics of the settlement were not listed.

That arrest was caught on body camera and led to protests. Price was slammed to the ground by an officer in Rock Hill back in June of 2021.

Price was there trying to collect items from the police as his brother was being taken into custody. That’s when the takedown happened.

Police initially charged Price with interfering with a police investigation, which the city solicitor later said was an error.

That led to Price’s lawsuit against the city.

The officer in the takedown was fired and stood trial. He was acquitted of the charges.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

