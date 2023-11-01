A Sweet Deal: Greenville orthodontist offering cash for Halloween candy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you have been celebrating Halloween with the kids they’ve probably collected quite a pile of candy. Maybe even too much to eat? A local orthodontics office is offering to take that candy off your hands in exchange for a different kind of treat.

“A lot of kids will eat the candy for a day or two and then their parents will say alright, that’s enough,” said Dr. Trecy Watson a local Orthodontist.

In an effort to keep kids out of the dental chair, Palmetto Family Orthodontics offers a sweet deal—

“They bring in a bag of candy, we have a scale upfront, weigh it and bring them cash,” he explained.

They offer $1 per pound—calling the initiative ‘Cash 4 Candy.’

“Even when they’re reluctant to turn in the candy, once they get the cash they’re smiling when they walk out of here,” he said.

It’s something they’ve been doing for 15 years. Watson estimates they’ve collected close to 8 tons of candy since the start. Kids have walked out with as much as $20. The office will take all types of candy—but especially the chewy or sticky cavity culprits.

“We like to buy the candy from them so that we can keep braces on their mouths,” he said. “We like to keep the candy out of their mouth to keep the cavities out of their mouth.”

This year they’ll donate the collected candies to the Ronald McDonald House, youth groups and charities.

“We would rather it be with us than in your kids mouths and we’re willing to pay cash for it so bring it on,” said Dr. Watson.

This is open to the community, not just patients, so anyone can participate. The buy-back is November 6th - 10th. You can drop off at Palmetto Family Orthodontics offices between 8am and 5pm—Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are drop off for the Verdae office (501 Verdae Blvd. Greenville, SC 29607) and Wednesday, you can drop off at the East Faris office (15 East Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605).

