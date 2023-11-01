Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville with 2 shows

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is expected to make its return to Greenville while on their “highly anticipated” 2023 Winter Tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More”.

The multi-platinum rock group’s tour kick-starts early November with two performances in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 18. The first show will be at 4 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well.”

Bon Secours Wellness Arena said a portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit LEO Santa Toy Driver and Miracle Hill of Greenville.

