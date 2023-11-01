Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Dabo Swinney sounds off after being asked about salary, disappointing season
Casey Brooks
Fugitive wanted since 2020 found hiding beneath trap door in Rutherford Co.
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, celebrates with Leody Taveras (3) after both scored...
Semien’s 5 RBIs, Seager’s home run lead Rangers over Diamondbacks 11-7 for 3-1 World Series lead
Gamecocks WBB Halloween Party
Gamecocks host Halloween celebration and send-off to Paris
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top to make stop in Greenville during upcoming tour
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames