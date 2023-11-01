Woman arrested for making threatening calls to NC college

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after making threatening phone calls to a college that led to the cancellation of an event.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the event ,“Paint the Campus Blue, ”was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21 at Isothermal Community College.

Officials said 38-year-old Danielle Parker Gossett was charged with two felony counts of making a false report of an act of mass violence to occur on educational property and one count of felony obstructing justice.

She appeared before a magistrate who set a court date for an initial appearance hearing and to set conditions of release. Gossett was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Gossett is scheduled for an initial appearance in Rutherford County District on Wednesday, November 1.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted with identifying the woman.

“We take this type of criminal threat seriously in that the disruption of an event is only one of the negative impacts realized from this type of reckless and unlawful activity. Over the last week my staff and I have heard from concerned parents of students and from parents who have children who were scheduled to play soccer on the college’s soccer fields asking for assurances regarding their children’s safety,” said Sheriff Ellenburg. “The careless and reprehensible behavior of conveying threats of violence robs responsible citizens of their trust with society and has them to question the safety of engaging in wholesome family activities and attending positive community events. The negative effect of instilling fear and terror can be long term and of great significance. Individuals who choose to engage in this type of abhorrent and cruel acts of intimidation must be aggressively pursued and held accountable.”

