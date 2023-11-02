AG: Registered sex offender in Cherokee Co. sentenced for child sex crime

Christopher Allen Barber
Christopher Allen Barber(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a registered sex offender in Cherokee County for a child sex crime.

According to the attorney general, in May of 2021, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office received a CyberTip that someone had uploaded approximately 30 files believed to be child sexual abuse material involving children as young as six to a messaging app.

Wilson said posting traced back to Christopher Allen Barber, who was already a registered sex offender for possessing child sexual abuse material while in the military.

A search warrant was served in July of 2021 and officials said a forensic preview completed at Barber’s home located approximately 20 files of child sexual abuse material depicting the sexual assault of children as young as five. A forensic examination located approximately 120 files of child sexual abuse material.

The attorney general said on Oct. 27, 2023, a judge sentenced Barber to 10 years, provided he serves five years in prison. He will continue to register as a sex offender upon his release.

