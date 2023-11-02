AG: Upstate man charged with stealing from assisted living facility resident

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a Greenville County man accused of stealing from an assisted living facility resident has been charged.

Wilson said an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) revealed that between April 1, 2022 through Oct, 31, 2022, 69-year-old George Benford Woodruff of Marietta made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult. The victim lived at an assisted living facility.

It is alleged that Woodruff accessed the victim’s bank account and debit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals totaling $6,251.39.

The attorney general said Woodruff was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, which has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both, and obtaining property under false pretenses, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, which is a felony and has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.

Woodruff was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Oct. 31, 2022.

