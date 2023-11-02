Attorneys to announce new civil lawsuit in death of Brittanee Drexel

Attorneys for the family of Brittanee Drexel are set to announce a new civil lawsuit surrounding her death and disappearance.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys for the family of Brittanee Drexel are set to announce a new civil lawsuit surrounding her death and disappearance.

Drexel, who lived in New York state, was on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, when she went missing.

Court documents state Raymond Moody kidnapped, raped and killed her and admitted to those crimes on or about May 4, 2022. Investigators said Moody led them that same day to the shallow grave where he buried Drexel.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 30 years each for the kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges in Oct. 2022.

In January, Drexel’s mother Dawn Pleckan filed a civil lawsuit against Moody.

The suit alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks a jury trial for actual, special, consequential and punitive damages.

Public records show Moody was served the wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 21 while at the McCormick Correctional Institution. He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit, but the deadline passed.

Then on April 14, public index records show a response was filed by Moody. It was a handwritten note that was dated April 3, 2023.

The note states it’s in reference to the lawsuit, Dawn Marie Pleckan v. Raymond Douglas Moody.

Moody wrote one line that states, “I do deny each and every question/statement listed in the requests for admission.”

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Courthouse.

Details on the new lawsuit have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

