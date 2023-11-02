Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently convicted of crimes related to the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Officials said 47-year-old David Richards of Fletcher was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor following a trial this week.

According to officials, they began investigating on March 2, 2021, when the 13-year-old victim reported to her family therapist that Richards had touched her inappropriately.

The situation was then reported to DSS, and the victim was referred to the Mission Child Safety Team, which performed a child medical exam on her. During the exam, the victim reported that Richards applied a topical prescription steroid cream to her as an excuse to grope her.

Following the accusations, Richards fled to New York. However, he was eventually returned to North Carolina.

“This young victim should be proud of courageously testifying for almost a full day before the jury about this traumatic crime and for the patience she showed during a lengthy cross-examination by counsel for Richards,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “I thank investigators with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, DSS, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Mission Child Safety Team for all of the support offered the victim and her family. I wish her peace and healing.”

Richards was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and a suspended sentence of 16-29 months. Richards must also register as a sex offender for 30 years and have no contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

