Clemson puts on show in 51-point exhibition win over Newberry

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tigers fan’s first chance to see Clemson men’s basketball this season was a true treat the day after Halloween. Although just an exhibition game against Division II Newberry College, it was an impressive showing from the Tigers, which won 90-39.

After the game, Sophomore Guard RJ Godfrey said the team’s great offense is a reflection of their great friendship.

“We all eat together, hang out, fish during the summer. I think all the stuff we do outside the court helps us gel on the court,” Godfrey said. “Everyone loves each other. Especially this year and last year. As Coach Brownell says, that’s our biggest superpower is just us gelling and loving each other.”

They also loved a huge dunk, some might say a man’s jam, from Spartanburg’s own PJ Hall. The all-conference center picked off a pass, went behind his back, and cranked down a major right-handed slam. He scored 14 points in 13 minutes, and his teammate broke down his loudest points, of the bunch.

“Actually, he threw it to me, and I was like, ‘You know, I’m not as athletic as him, I’m just going to give it right back.’” Junior Guard Ian Schieffelin said. “I threw it to him, he did that, and I was like, wow. I mean, that’s a healthy PJ Hall.”

Godfrey observed the moment from afar.

“From the bench, it looked like his head was at the rim,” Godfrey said. “We went electric on the bench.”

As the old song goes, “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” The old friend is PJ Hall, and the new friend is transfer guard Joe Girard. Girard averaged 13 points per game during his 4 years at Syracuse, but he’s now spending his final year of college hoops at Clemson.

“Maturity, poise,” Head Coach Brad Brownell spoke about his new starting guard. “You know, he’s a high school state champion quarterback. He’s one of those guys that’s always been a leader. He’s had the ball in his hands his whole life. He’s cheering guys. He’s encouraging guys when he’s on the side. He’s not a selfish player.”

After going 23-11 overall and 14-6 in ACC play last season, Clemson fans are optimistic for another winning season.

“Even with a level of team as Newberry, just seeing them play, scoring a lot of points, and just preventing points from being put on the board,” Clemson Senior fan Jonathan Moore said. “It’s a great feeling to have coming out of this game.”

Coach Brownell said he feels “a little more at ease” about this year’s team after watching their 51-point win over Division II Newberry. But the nerves will quickly pick back up.

The Tigers host Winthrop in their regular season opener on Monday.

