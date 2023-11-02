Cold temps linger ahead of a warmer weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have one more cold morning ahead before warmer temperatures return for the weekend.

Thursday morning temperatures dropped below freezing area wide, ending the growing season for the year. Freeze warnings will no longer be issued until we get to spring. Which is why we won’t see a warning for Friday even though we have another round of freezing temperatures on the way.

Thursday remains unseasonably cool as highs slowly climb to the low to mid 50s for afternoon highs. This is just a little warmer than yesterday for the Upstate but the mountains are about 5° to 10° warmer.

Another cold start to Friday is ahead, with temperatures still below freezing in the mountains and hovering just below and around freezing in the Upstate. While we don’t get the freeze warning, you still want to bundle up before you head out the door.

Friday afternoon finally gets temperatures heading in the warmer direction. Highs warm to the 60s with a mainly sunny sky. By the weekend, we’re back up above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. Plus it’s sunny and dry so all your outdoor plans are a go!

There is no rain in sight until maybe late next week, but it’s still up in the air. The drought continues to get worse. And while the end of the growing season means you may think it doesn’t matter, the winter drought can still have big impacts on your plants. Be sure to continue to water on nights when temperatures won’t drop below freezing.

Also, don’t forget daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend. Set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night, as we fall back overnight at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5.

