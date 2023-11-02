Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVIILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community in Abbeville County is remembering the lives of two teenagers who passed away in a car crash Sunday.

The crash happened along Highway 81 just after 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun Falls Charter School confirmed that the two teens, George Alewine and Avery Williams, were both students at their school.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor their lives.

Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.
Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co.(Calhoun Falls Charter School)

“There’s a lot of kids hurting, there’s a lot of family hurting, there’s a lot of community hurting so we want to wrap our arms around the whole community and help them get through this moment,” said Pastor Mitchell W. Aiken.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Two teens killed in crash after crossing centerline in Abbeville Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared
Overturned liquor truck causes back up on I-85 in Greenville

Latest News

Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old
Buncombe Co. man found guilty of sexually abusing 13-year-old
Fall Fest for Ukraine
Upstate churches planning fundraiser for Ukraine soldiers
Fall Fest for Ukraine
Upstate churches plan fundraiser to help Ukraine soldiers
Ballpark groundbreaking
Images of new Spartanburg ballpark released at groundbreaking