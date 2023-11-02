ABBEVIILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community in Abbeville County is remembering the lives of two teenagers who passed away in a car crash Sunday.

The crash happened along Highway 81 just after 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun Falls Charter School confirmed that the two teens, George Alewine and Avery Williams, were both students at their school.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor their lives.

Community holds vigil for two teens killed in crash in Abbeville Co. (Calhoun Falls Charter School)

“There’s a lot of kids hurting, there’s a lot of family hurting, there’s a lot of community hurting so we want to wrap our arms around the whole community and help them get through this moment,” said Pastor Mitchell W. Aiken.

