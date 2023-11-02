Couple sat stunned after $300K scratch-off win outside Simpsonville gas station

Money (FILE)
Money (FILE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate couple said they were stunned by a $300,000 win on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville. A husband picked out a $10 Max Money ticket for his wife.

Outside in the car, she started scratching the ticket but didn’t think she won. She handed the ticket back to her husband, but he told her to keep going.

“I finished scratching it,” she said. “Then, I cried.”

They sat stunned in the car and said it still doesn’t feel real.

The odds of winning the top prize in Max Money are 1 in 936,000. QuickTrip received a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

