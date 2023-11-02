Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Board of Education (SCDE) announced that a former assistant principal in Greenville County had his license suspended in 2022 after being taken into custody for multiple charges.

Officials said Nathanael Deese was taken into custody around November 13, 2022, and charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at more than one person.

According to officials, the SCDE considered the matter on December 9 and decided to summarily suspend Deese’s educator certificate.

Officials stated the following in the ruling.

Greenville County Schools said Deese was an assistant principal at Ellen Woodside Elementary School and was placed on leave on October 17, 2022. This week, the district confirmed that Deese’s employment with them ended on October 24, 2023. However, officials didn’t release any information regarding this departure.

You can read the SCDE’s ruling down below.

