Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Asheville, police say
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday while police were conducting crime prevention measures in the Mumford community.
The department said 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Lytle was arrested on Pearson Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers took him into custody, Lytle was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol, suboxone strips and $1,212.
Officers said Lytle was charged with the following:
- Simple possess schedule II x2
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule III
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
- Felony possess schedule VI
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Driving while license revoked
Lytle was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond.
