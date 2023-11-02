Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Asheville, police say

Jordan Christopher Lytle
Jordan Christopher Lytle(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday while police were conducting crime prevention measures in the Mumford community.

The department said 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Lytle was arrested on Pearson Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers took him into custody, Lytle was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol, suboxone strips and $1,212.

Officers said Lytle was charged with the following:

  • Simple possess schedule II x2
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule III
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
  • Felony possess schedule VI
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Driving while license revoked

Lytle was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond.

