Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday while police were conducting crime prevention measures in the Mumford community.

The department said 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Lytle was arrested on Pearson Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers took him into custody, Lytle was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol, suboxone strips and $1,212.

Officers said Lytle was charged with the following:

Simple possess schedule II x2

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule III

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Felony possess schedule VI

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed gun

Driving while license revoked

Lytle was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond.

