McDowell Co. man charged after allegedly sexually abusing child

Daniel Philbeck
Daniel Philbeck(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Deputies said they began investigating on October 18 when detectives received a report alleging that the suspect, 69-year-old Daniel Philbeck, had sexually abused a child younger than 13.

According to deputies, they investigated the situation and eventually charged Philbeck with two counts of felonious Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by an Adult and two counts of felonious Indecent Liberties with a Child. They added that he was taken into custody and booked into the detention center where he was given a $1,200,000 secured bond.

