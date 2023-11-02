NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced that a man was recently sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in multiple parts of the area.

Officials said documents showed that from 2020 to 2022, the suspect, 45-year-old Joel Creech from Brevard, N.C., trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in McDowell, Haywood, Transylvania, and Buncombe Counties by supplying it to other individuals to distribute it locally.

According to officials, Law enforcement searched Creech’s home on June 22, 2021, where they found over 3.3 pounds of methamphetamine buried in his backyard. They added that they also found eight guns and multiple high-capacity magazines.

Earlier this year, Creech pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 132 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

