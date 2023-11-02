NC man sentenced after over 3 pounds of methamphetamine found buried in backyard

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced that a man was recently sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in multiple parts of the area.

Officials said documents showed that from 2020 to 2022, the suspect, 45-year-old Joel Creech from Brevard, N.C., trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in McDowell, Haywood, Transylvania, and Buncombe Counties by supplying it to other individuals to distribute it locally.

According to officials, Law enforcement searched Creech’s home on June 22, 2021, where they found over 3.3 pounds of methamphetamine buried in his backyard. They added that they also found eight guns and multiple high-capacity magazines.

Earlier this year, Creech pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 132 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver killed in early morning crash in Landrum
Nathanael Deese
Former Greenville Co. teacher’s license suspended following 2022 charges
Generic arrest image
2 charged after chase ends in Pickens County Tuesday night
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station launches 24/7 Christmas music

Latest News

Daniel Philbeck
McDowell Co. man charged after allegedly sexually abusing child
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
NCMEC Logo
Travelers Rest man arrested after tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
New civil lawsuit filed in Brittanee Drexel case
New civil lawsuit filed in Brittanee Drexel case