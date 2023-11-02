Officers searching for missing Mauldin man with medical concerns

Mark Mahuka
Mark Mahuka(Mauldin Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that officers are searching for Mark Mahuka, a missing man last seen earlier this week.

Officers said Mahuka was last seen on October 30, leaving the Cambria Court area on foot.

According to officers, Mahuka does have some medical concerns. Anyone with information regarding Mahuka is asked to contact the police department at jrogers@mauldinpolice.com or 864-551-4357.

