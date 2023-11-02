School resource officer raising money to get wheelchair-accessible van for student

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a school resource officer (SRO) is helping raise money for a Greenville High School student in need of wheelchair-accessible van.

The department said 17-year-old Christina is an 11th grade student in the self-contained, ID Mod special education class at Greenville High School. She has shown progress in operating a motorized wheelchair and now enjoys the newfound freedom and independence at school. However, her independence is limited to school hours because her family does not have a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and an SRO wants to change that.

The SRO is raising funds to provide Christina’s family with an electric wheelchair loader that can attach to a hitch. This will allow her to take her power wheelchair home and go out in the community with her family.

“Let’s come together and make a difference in Christina’s life,” said the department. “She is a bright and joyful individual who deserves the chance to thrive. Help us bring independence and happiness to Christina and her family.”

The SRO created a GoFundMe in order to help Christina’s family.

