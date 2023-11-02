Shooting suspect taken into custody following chase in Clinton

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from a recent shooting was taken into custody Wednesday following a chase in Clinton.

Deputies said on October 24, they responded to Airport Road after someone reported hearing gunshots. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victims told them that they were in the garage when they heard gunshots coming from the road. They added that one of the bullets had hit a window in their vehicle.

According to deputies, they investigated the incident and identified Randerio Taylor as a person of interest.

Deputies stated that on October 31, Taylor was taken into custody following a chase involving the Clinton Police Department. Following the chase, law enforcement conducted a search, which led to evidence connecting Taylor to the shooting incident on Airport Road.

“Once again, an individual who has no interest in living a productive life,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Hopefully he will be prosecuted and imprisoned where he belongs before an innocent life is lost.”

Deputies said after the incident, Taylor was charged with possession of firearm by person convicted of violent felony, malicious injury to property, possession of weapon during violent crime and attempted murder. The Clinton Police Department also charged him with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension 2nd offense for the chase.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.