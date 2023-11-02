Travelers Rest man arrested after tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to 65-year-old Randall Marion Bailey of Travelers Rest.

According to officials, Bailey had child sexual abuse material in his possession.

He was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

