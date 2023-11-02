Upstate churches planning fundraiser for Ukraine soldiers

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the two-year anniversary since the war between Ukraine and Russia began approaches, multiple Ukrainian churches in the Upstate are holding a festival to support the soldiers fighting for their country.

“Besides prayers and besides personal help, this is how we can serve these soldiers and their families,” said Upstate Family Baptist Church Pastor Ruslan Antonov.

Fall Fest For Ukraine will take place on Friday, Nov. 3, and feature a kids zone, Ukrainian foods, live jazz, and more. The event will happen at Greer City Park, with the food and fair beginning at 5:00 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. The festival is also a fundraiser for the Protez Foundation, which equips wounded Ukrainian soldiers with prosthetics.

“Whatever we can do, and as much as we can impact to change one more life, we would love to do that,” said Event Organizer Nadia Tofan.

Even living in the Upstate, Ukrainians feel the pain their country has endured since the war started.

“For a lot of us Ukrainians, time has stopped back in February of last year,” said Tofan.

Antonov came to the U.S. for a vacation, but the war broke out while he was in America, and hasn’t been in his home country since.

“It’s a time of perseverance, and I think that if we will press on our country, our people will be able to defend our liberty and be a strong independent country as did America several centuries ago,” he said.

